Tranchess Market Cap Tops $33.23 Million (CHESS)

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 30th. One Tranchess coin can now be bought for $0.40 or 0.00001704 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tranchess has a total market capitalization of $33.23 million and approximately $20.30 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tranchess has traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,627.12 or 1.00023591 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00044914 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004185 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001309 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00028152 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004233 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Tranchess Coin Profile

Tranchess is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,546,919 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tranchess

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tranchess should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tranchess using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

