Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP reduced its position in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 350,514 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 16,107 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 4.66% of Transcat worth $28,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Transcat by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 186.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,849 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 16,185 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 188.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,974 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 10,433 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Transcat by 154.4% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230,873 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $18,733,000 after purchasing an additional 140,128 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Transcat by 260.9% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,553 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 11,244 shares during the period. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Transcat news, Director Carl E. Sassano sold 20,000 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $1,262,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,095 shares in the company, valued at $2,847,298.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Transcat from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Transcat from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Transcat from $94.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

TRNS stock opened at $62.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.04. Transcat, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.32 and a fifty-two week high of $101.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $55.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.18 million. Transcat had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 5.55%. Analysts expect that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

