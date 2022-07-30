Trine II Acquisition (NYSE:TRAQ) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.02

Trine II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRAQ – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.02 and last traded at $10.01, with a volume of 400 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.92.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRAQ. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Trine II Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,997,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Trine II Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $498,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Trine II Acquisition during the first quarter worth $5,988,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in Trine II Acquisition during the first quarter worth $2,488,000. 38.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trine II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

