Twinci (TWIN) Price Reaches $0.0727

Twinci (TWIN) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 30th. Twinci has a market cap of $14,532.10 and $48,702.00 worth of Twinci was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Twinci has traded down 24.5% against the US dollar. One Twinci coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0727 or 0.00000298 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004100 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $147.69 or 0.00605369 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001636 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002220 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00014520 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00035145 BTC.
Twinci Profile
Twinci’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 200,000 coins. Twinci’s official Twitter account is @twinciio.
Twinci Coin Trading
