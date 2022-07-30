Typhoon Network Price Hits $0.0111 on Major Exchanges (TYPH)

Typhoon Network (TYPH) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. Over the last week, Typhoon Network has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Typhoon Network has a market cap of $110,779.58 and approximately $68.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Typhoon Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004227 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.74 or 0.00611713 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001642 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002217 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00015371 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001638 BTC.
Typhoon Network Coin Profile
Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,946,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto.
Typhoon Network Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Typhoon Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Typhoon Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.