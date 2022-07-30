UBS Group Increases MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Price Target to $546.00

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $514.00 to $546.00 in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MSCI. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of MSCI from $515.00 to $508.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of MSCI from $533.00 to $477.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $553.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $470.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a maintains rating on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MSCI has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $509.25.

MSCI stock opened at $481.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.12 billion, a PE ratio of 52.78 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $425.16 and its 200-day moving average is $466.47. MSCI has a fifty-two week low of $376.41 and a fifty-two week high of $679.85.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $551.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.24 million. MSCI had a net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 205.88%. MSCI’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MSCI will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 45.61%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in MSCI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in MSCI by 178.3% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in MSCI by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in MSCI by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 83 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

