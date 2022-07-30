Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $608.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Ultra Clean updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.94-$1.18 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.94-1.18 EPS.

Ultra Clean Stock Performance

Shares of Ultra Clean stock opened at $33.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 2.01. Ultra Clean has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $60.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Ultra Clean from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Ultra Clean from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Insider Transactions at Ultra Clean

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ultra Clean

In other news, Director Jacqueline A. Seto sold 1,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $49,815.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,923.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 3,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $107,529.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 21,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,792.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jacqueline A. Seto sold 1,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $49,815.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,923.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,898,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,480,000 after acquiring an additional 14,339 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,480,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,744,000 after purchasing an additional 58,656 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 58.2% during the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 760,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,240,000 after purchasing an additional 279,737 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 456,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,358,000 after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 61.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 239,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,134,000 after purchasing an additional 91,007 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

