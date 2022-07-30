UMA (UMA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $37.88 Million

UMA (UMA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 30th. UMA has a total market capitalization of $201.60 million and approximately $37.88 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UMA coin can now be purchased for about $2.94 or 0.00012407 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, UMA has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UMA Profile

UMA (CRYPTO:UMA) is a coin. It was first traded on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 108,560,518 coins and its circulating supply is 68,647,866 coins. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project. UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org.

Buying and Selling UMA

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

