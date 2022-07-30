Unification (FUND) Market Capitalization Tops $2.35 Million

Unification (FUND) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. In the last seven days, Unification has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar. Unification has a market cap of $2.35 million and approximately $33,090.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unification coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0682 or 0.00000288 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23,659.19 or 0.99993295 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004219 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004819 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003926 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004224 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002161 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.07 or 0.00131328 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00033065 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004219 BTC.

Unification Profile

Unification (FUND) is a coin. Unification’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,447,402 coins. The official website for Unification is unification.com. The Reddit community for Unification is https://reddit.com/r/UnificationFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Unification is medium.com/unificationfoundation.

Buying and Selling Unification

According to CryptoCompare, “Fund is a fund project dedicated to investing in blockchain projects. It invests in projects which are characterized by being highly foresightful and technology-oriented, with high growth and high ROI. As the blockchain economy grows with exponential growth, investment in top tokens will be a huge profitable alternative. Fund will exclusively invest in tokens which have already witnessed their fast growth or those with extraordinary potential. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unification directly using U.S. dollars.

