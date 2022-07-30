United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Issues Earnings Results

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 33.45%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS.
United Bankshares Stock Performance
United Bankshares stock opened at $38.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.99 and its 200-day moving average is $35.66. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. United Bankshares has a 12 month low of $31.74 and a 12 month high of $39.79.
United Bankshares Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.38%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Bankshares
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
UBSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on United Bankshares from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.
United Bankshares Company Profile
United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United Bankshares (UBSI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.