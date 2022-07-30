United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Issues Earnings Results

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 33.45%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS.

United Bankshares Stock Performance

United Bankshares stock opened at $38.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.99 and its 200-day moving average is $35.66. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. United Bankshares has a 12 month low of $31.74 and a 12 month high of $39.79.

United Bankshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Bankshares

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 48,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth about $1,046,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 1,624.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 26,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 25,003 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on United Bankshares from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

Featured Articles

