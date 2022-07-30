Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) to Issue $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 5th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share by the transportation company on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.

Universal Logistics has a payout ratio of 9.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Universal Logistics to earn $4.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.3%.

Universal Logistics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ULH traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.05. 68,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,689. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.34. Universal Logistics has a 1-year low of $15.86 and a 1-year high of $30.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $794.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Universal Logistics ( NASDAQ:ULH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.90. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 35.79%. The business had revenue of $523.86 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Logistics will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Universal Logistics to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Logistics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ULH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Universal Logistics by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 670,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,513,000 after buying an additional 18,919 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Logistics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 333,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,727,000 after buying an additional 8,148 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Universal Logistics in the first quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Universal Logistics by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.84% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Logistics

(Get Rating)

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

Recommended Stories

