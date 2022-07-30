V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the textile maker on Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th.

V.F. has a payout ratio of 60.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect V.F. to earn $3.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.6%.

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. Stock Down 8.0 %

Shares of V.F. stock traded down $3.89 on Friday, hitting $44.68. The company had a trading volume of 12,402,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,463,386. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.41. V.F. has a 1 year low of $43.08 and a 1 year high of $83.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.87 and a 200-day moving average of $53.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Insider Transactions at V.F.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that V.F. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other V.F. news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.39 per share, with a total value of $453,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 107,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,879,107.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Matthew H. Puckett sold 677 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $33,761.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,228,740.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Carucci acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.39 per share, with a total value of $453,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 107,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,879,107.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $740,070 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On V.F.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in V.F. by 7.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,488 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in V.F. by 96.1% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,183 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA raised its position in V.F. by 0.7% during the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 57,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in V.F. by 2.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 108,579 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. during the first quarter valued at about $4,074,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on V.F. from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on V.F. from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on V.F. from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on V.F. from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on V.F. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, V.F. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.17.

V.F. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.