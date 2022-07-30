VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The information services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $351.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.77 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 58.63% and a negative return on equity of 46.72%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share.

VeriSign Trading Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $189.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $172.80 and a 200-day moving average of $195.48. VeriSign has a 1-year low of $155.25 and a 1-year high of $257.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 27.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 10.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 70.6% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 2,264 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

