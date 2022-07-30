Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $94.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.34 million. Veritex had a net margin of 37.12% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share.

Veritex Stock Performance

VBTX stock opened at $30.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.50. Veritex has a 1 year low of $26.99 and a 1 year high of $45.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.51.

Veritex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Veritex’s payout ratio is 28.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veritex

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 5,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $193,756.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,412,806.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Veritex news, Director John Sughrue purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.52 per share, with a total value of $134,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 70,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,369,093.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 5,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $193,756.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,431 shares in the company, valued at $5,412,806.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VBTX. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Veritex during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Veritex in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Veritex by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veritex in the 1st quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Veritex by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VBTX. StockNews.com cut Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Veritex to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut Veritex from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

