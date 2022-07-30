VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.89-$1.92 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85.

NYSE VICI traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $34.19. 14,825,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,583,757. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93. VICI Properties has a fifty-two week low of $26.23 and a fifty-two week high of $34.40.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $416.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.84 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 63.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that VICI Properties will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 22nd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.44%.

VICI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on VICI Properties from $33.50 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.82.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,583,000 after buying an additional 10,248,110 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,883,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,025,000 after buying an additional 1,185,715 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,693,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,113,000 after buying an additional 64,957 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,109,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,577,000 after buying an additional 281,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 241.4% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 843,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,270,000 after buying an additional 596,473 shares during the last quarter.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

