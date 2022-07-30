VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CIZ) Stock Price Up 0.5%

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CIZ – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.76 and last traded at $29.73. Approximately 7,092 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 133% from the average daily volume of 3,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.59.

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.08.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.