VideoCoin 1-Day Volume Tops $287,320.00 (VID)

VideoCoin (VID) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 30th. During the last week, VideoCoin has traded down 39.6% against the dollar. VideoCoin has a total market capitalization of $31.57 million and approximately $287,320.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VideoCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000508 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aeternity (AE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Vivid Labs (VID) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Pollen Coin (PCN) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000832 BTC.

CheeseFry (CHEESE) traded down 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Cheese (CHEESE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003843 BTC.

VideoCoin Coin Profile

VideoCoin (VID) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 161,142,314 coins. VideoCoin’s official website is www.videocoin.io. The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin.

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VideoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VideoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

