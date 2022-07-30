VIDY Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $64,258.00 (VIDY)

VIDY (VIDY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 30th. One VIDY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VIDY has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and $64,258.00 worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VIDY has traded 1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VIDY alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,721.57 or 0.99968838 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004206 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004789 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003952 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004213 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002155 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.23 or 0.00131622 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00033175 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004214 BTC.

VIDY Coin Profile

VIDY (CRYPTO:VIDY) is a coin. It launched on July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,888,864,266 coins. The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for VIDY is vidy.com. VIDY’s official message board is medium.com/@vidycoin. VIDY’s official Twitter account is @VidyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VIDY Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidy is the world's first decentralized ad network, powered by the ethereum blockchain. Vidy's ad platform allows advertisers to embed video ads directly into hyper-relevant website text, improving user experience, ad conversions, and publisher payments. With just a hold, users can reveal tiny hyper-relevant videos embedded in the text of any page on the web, unlocking a whole new dimension of the internet. All ads are placed with an NLP consensus protocol driven by miners. With a team of veteran engineers, industry-leading advisors, and world-class brand partners, Vidy is on it's way to reinventing online advertising, e-commerce, and entertainment.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIDY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VIDY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIDY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.