VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund (LON:VOF) Trading 1% Higher

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (LON:VOF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 495 ($5.96) and last traded at GBX 495 ($5.96). 129,880 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 207,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 490 ($5.90).

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Trading Up 1.8 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 482.34 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 495.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £823.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.26.

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Company Profile

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited specializes in private equity investments. The fund seeks to invest 80 percent of its portfolio in private equity and 20 percent in equitization projects will be re-allocated to listed shares. The fund also makes private investments. It invests in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

