Vince (NYSE:VNCE) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.10

Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.10 and traded as low as $7.34. Vince shares last traded at $7.50, with a volume of 5,187 shares.

Vince Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $84.60 million, a PE ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.08.

Get Vince alerts:

Vince (NYSE:VNCE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The textile maker reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.07. Vince had a negative net margin of 2.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.98) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Vince Holding Corp. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vince

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vince

In other news, insider Marie Fogel sold 5,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $39,990.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,078.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold 9,649 shares of company stock valued at $73,567 over the last 90 days. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Vince in the first quarter worth $88,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in Vince during the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vince during the first quarter valued at $654,000. Institutional investors own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

Vince Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-Consumer, and Rebecca Taylor and Parker. The company offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, t-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories; and men's products comprising t-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denims, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vince Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vince and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.