Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI) Trading Down 3.3%

Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.60 and last traded at $6.82. 10,909 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 19,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.05.

Virios Therapeutics Trading Up 2.6 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.83 and its 200-day moving average is $5.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.31 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of -0.80.

Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Virios Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Virios Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Virios Therapeutics

In other Virios Therapeutics news, Director William Pridgen purchased 13,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.38 per share, for a total transaction of $58,911.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,469 shares in the company, valued at $159,734.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director William Pridgen acquired 13,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.38 per share, for a total transaction of $58,911.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,734.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gregory Scott Duncan bought 7,500 shares of Virios Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.52 per share, with a total value of $33,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 32,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,723.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 22,950 shares of company stock worth $101,971 in the last 90 days. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Virios Therapeutics by 22.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Virios Therapeutics by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 241,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 93,800 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Virios Therapeutics by 528.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 11,887 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new position in Virios Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Virios Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Virios Therapeutics Company Profile

Virios Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. The company's lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.

See Also

