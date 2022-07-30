Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI) Trading Down 3.3%

Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.60 and last traded at $6.82. 10,909 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 19,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.05.
Virios Therapeutics Trading Up 2.6 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.83 and its 200-day moving average is $5.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.31 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of -0.80.
Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Virios Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity at Virios Therapeutics
Institutional Trading of Virios Therapeutics
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Virios Therapeutics by 22.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Virios Therapeutics by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 241,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 93,800 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Virios Therapeutics by 528.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 11,887 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new position in Virios Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Virios Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Virios Therapeutics Company Profile
Virios Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. The company's lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.
