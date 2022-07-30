Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $161.55

Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $161.55 and traded as low as $145.50. Wacker Chemie shares last traded at $145.50, with a volume of 24 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered Wacker Chemie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Warburg Research raised Wacker Chemie to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Wacker Chemie from €160.00 ($163.27) to €126.00 ($128.57) in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Wacker Chemie from €199.00 ($203.06) to €188.00 ($191.84) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Wacker Chemie from €184.00 ($187.76) to €188.00 ($191.84) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.43.

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

Wacker Chemie Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $160.64 and a 200-day moving average of $161.46.

About Wacker Chemie

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.