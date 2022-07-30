Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $161.55

Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $161.55 and traded as low as $145.50. Wacker Chemie shares last traded at $145.50, with a volume of 24 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Societe Generale upgraded Wacker Chemie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Warburg Research upgraded Wacker Chemie to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Wacker Chemie from €160.00 ($163.27) to €126.00 ($128.57) in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Wacker Chemie from €184.00 ($187.76) to €188.00 ($191.84) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lowered Wacker Chemie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wacker Chemie has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.43.

Wacker Chemie Price Performance

Wacker Chemie Company Profile

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

