Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank lifted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,435 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $2,925,852,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $1,507,971,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in Walmart by 464.8% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,572,091 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $225,114,000 after buying an additional 1,293,769 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $8,325,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,710,904 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,260,381,000 after buying an additional 1,181,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $1,219,421.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,864 shares in the company, valued at $191,789,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,638,461 over the last 90 days. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $2.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $132.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,047,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,731,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $361.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.56. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $159.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.33.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

