Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Declares $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -251.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Washington Real Estate Investment Trust to earn $1.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.7%.

NYSE:WRE traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.17. 764,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,830. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.75 and a beta of 0.87. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $20.06 and a one year high of $26.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $378,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 435.1% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,257,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,931,000 after acquiring an additional 626,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 734,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,731,000 after acquiring an additional 271,543 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on WRE. TheStreet cut Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.25.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

