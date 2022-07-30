West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.00-$9.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.95 billion-$2.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.05 billion. West Pharmaceutical Services also updated its FY22 guidance to $9.00-9.15 EPS.

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE WST traded up $3.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $343.56. 554,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,828. The company has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.13. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 52-week low of $275.89 and a 52-week high of $475.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $305.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $349.07.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.28. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The business had revenue of $771.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WST. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.2% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 54.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 849 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.7% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $333,000. 93.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

