WeTrust Tops 24-Hour Volume of $3.00 (TRST)

WeTrust (TRST) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. One WeTrust coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, WeTrust has traded up 102.4% against the US dollar. WeTrust has a total market cap of $224,782.73 and $3.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,922.67 or 0.99990000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004173 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004767 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003935 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004178 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002137 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00130848 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00032891 BTC.
- Decentraland (MANA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004389 BTC.
WeTrust Coin Profile
WeTrust (CRYPTO:TRST) is a coin. It launched on April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 coins. WeTrust’s official message board is medium.com/wetrust-blog. WeTrust’s official website is www.wetrust.io. WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling WeTrust
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeTrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WeTrust using one of the exchanges listed above.
