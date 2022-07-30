Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.55-$1.57 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.53. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Wingstop also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.55-1.57 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WING has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Wingstop from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Wingstop from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Wingstop from $83.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on Wingstop from $101.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Wingstop from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a maintains rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wingstop has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $137.33.

Wingstop Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WING traded up $6.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $126.18. 1,273,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,891. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.39. Wingstop has a 52 week low of $67.67 and a 52 week high of $187.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.30.

Wingstop Increases Dividend

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $83.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Wingstop will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wingstop

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 1st quarter valued at $6,865,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Wingstop by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Wingstop by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Wingstop by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Wingstop by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

Featured Stories

