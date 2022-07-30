WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ) Shares Up 1.1%

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $69.74 and last traded at $69.65. 32,417 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 121,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.91.

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.04 and a 200-day moving average of $72.46.

Get WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 3.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 8.1% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 26,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period.

About WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree International Hedged Equity Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index. The WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index provides exposure to European equities while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations between the Euro and the United States dollar.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.