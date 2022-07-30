Worldcore (WRC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $42,611.33

Worldcore (WRC) traded down 13.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. One Worldcore coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Worldcore has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. Worldcore has a market capitalization of $42,611.33 and $49.00 worth of Worldcore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $23,922.67 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004173 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004767 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003935 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004178 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002137 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00130848 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00032891 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004389 BTC.

About Worldcore

Worldcore is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2017. Worldcore’s total supply is 245,209,299 coins and its circulating supply is 178,103,291 coins. The official website for Worldcore is worldcore.eu. Worldcore’s official Twitter account is @worldcoresocial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Worldcore Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcore is a digital financial institutions that is ready to integrate usual financial products into the blockchain sector of economy. Regardless of working with bank transfers, plastic cards or cryptocurrencies, you can manage everything through a Worldcore account. Combining the best features of a bank, online payment system and card payment gateway, Worldcore offers a wide range of financial services. The product line of Worldcore includes: Payment Account for bank transfers; Worldcore prepaid debit card; Worldcore prepaid virtual card; Mass (batch) payments; PayAnyCard (Card loading with cryptocurrencies); Smart Invoicing; Checkout for merchants (SCI); API for automated payouts; Solutions for crypto community; Affiliate program; “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Worldcore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Worldcore using one of the exchanges listed above.

