Xend Finance (XEND) Market Capitalization Reaches $3.47 Million

Xend Finance (XEND) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. Over the last seven days, Xend Finance has traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Xend Finance has a market capitalization of $3.47 million and $208,285.00 worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Xend Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0291 or 0.00000123 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004226 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.09 or 0.00608772 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00015269 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001669 BTC.

About Xend Finance

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,060,249 coins. Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance. The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Xend Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

