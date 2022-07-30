XSGD Reaches Market Cap of $64.05 Million (XSGD)

XSGD (XSGD) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 30th. XSGD has a total market cap of $64.05 million and approximately $811,337.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XSGD coin can currently be purchased for $0.72 or 0.00003022 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, XSGD has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004209 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $143.98 or 0.00605834 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00015383 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00035050 BTC.

XSGD Profile

XSGD launched on April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 99,857,164 coins and its circulating supply is 89,194,817 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers.

Buying and Selling XSGD

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

