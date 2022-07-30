Xuez Price Hits $0.0053 (XUEZ)

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. One Xuez coin can now be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. Xuez has a total market cap of $22,996.16 and $27,686.00 worth of Xuez was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Xuez has traded 68.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 923.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Beetlecoin (BEET) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Xuez

Xuez (XUEZ) is a coin. Xuez’s total supply is 5,336,322 coins and its circulating supply is 4,369,889 coins. The official website for Xuez is xuezcoin.com. The Reddit community for Xuez is /r/XUEZ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Xuez’s official Twitter account is @XUEZcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Xuez Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure."

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xuez directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xuez should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Xuez using one of the exchanges listed above.

