XYO (XYO) Price Up 52.1% Over Last Week

XYO (XYO) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. In the last week, XYO has traded up 52.1% against the U.S. dollar. XYO has a total market cap of $131.65 million and approximately $8.18 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XYO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get XYO alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,720.04 or 1.00031446 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004210 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004793 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003957 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004215 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002156 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.06 or 0.00130966 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00033033 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004208 BTC.

About XYO

XYO (CRYPTO:XYO) is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.