Yum China Holdings, Inc. (YUMC) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 24th

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th.

Yum China has a payout ratio of 26.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Yum China to earn $1.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.8%.

Yum China Stock Performance

YUMC stock traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.71. 3,104,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,934,510. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.58. Yum China has a 1-year low of $33.55 and a 1-year high of $63.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). Yum China had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yum China will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Yum China by 1,556.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 385,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,032,000 after acquiring an additional 362,640 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Yum China by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,838,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,770,000 after acquiring an additional 282,974 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Yum China by 39.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 699,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,037,000 after acquiring an additional 198,584 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Yum China by 2.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,640,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,375,000 after acquiring an additional 166,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Yum China by 140.0% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 250,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,187,000 after acquiring an additional 146,410 shares during the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

