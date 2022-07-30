Zilliqa Hits Market Capitalization of $563.29 Million (ZIL)

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. Zilliqa has a total market cap of $563.29 million and $295.37 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zilliqa coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0430 or 0.00000179 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zilliqa alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.89 or 0.00441019 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000298 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000703 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $483.36 or 0.02013227 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004385 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.88 or 0.00274404 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Shardus (ULT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Zilliqa Coin Profile

Zilliqa (CRYPTO:ZIL) is a coin. Its launch date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 16,400,824,994 coins and its circulating supply is 13,109,357,841 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com.

Zilliqa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zilliqa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilliqa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.