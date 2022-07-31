1,614 Shares in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Purchased by Compass Financial Advisors LLC

Compass Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 12,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 29,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 24,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 30,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $122.26 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $112.29 and a 12-month high of $133.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.867 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

