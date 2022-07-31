1MillionNFTs (1MIL) Price Reaches $0.24

1MillionNFTs (1MIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 31st. One 1MillionNFTs coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000996 BTC on major exchanges. 1MillionNFTs has a market cap of $28,434.40 and approximately $41,585.00 worth of 1MillionNFTs was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, 1MillionNFTs has traded down 14% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004203 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.63 or 0.00603499 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001651 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002243 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00015415 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00038280 BTC.
1MillionNFTs Profile
1MillionNFTs’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000 coins. 1MillionNFTs’ official Twitter account is @1millionnft.
Buying and Selling 1MillionNFTs
