1ST Source Bank Has $450,000 Position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

1ST Source Bank grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,476 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $1,252,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 301,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,931,000 after acquiring an additional 16,805 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 70.6% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 510,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,369,000 after purchasing an additional 211,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 114.5% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 221,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 118,002 shares in the last quarter. 78.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Brendon B. Falconer acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.24 per share, with a total value of $45,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,720. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Old National Bancorp news, COO Mark G. Sander purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.31 per share, with a total value of $107,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 387,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,933,604.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brendon B. Falconer purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.24 per share, with a total value of $45,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Old National Bancorp Stock Up 1.9 %

ONB stock opened at $17.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.22 and a 52-week high of $20.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.80.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 8.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ONB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Old National Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

Old National Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

