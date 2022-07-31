1ST Source Bank Purchases New Shares in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB)

1ST Source Bank purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 128,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,926,000 after acquiring an additional 26,570 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 341.7% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 50,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 39,390 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 41,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the 1st quarter valued at $1,060,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares in the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Stock Up 0.9 %

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February stock opened at $36.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.49.

