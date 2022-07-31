20,524 Shares in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) Acquired by West Wealth Group LLC

West Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,000. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of West Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,225.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,258,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,262,000 after buying an additional 2,087,646 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,544,000. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 886,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,147,000 after buying an additional 108,158 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 500,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,687,000 after purchasing an additional 23,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 414,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,794,000 after purchasing an additional 22,589 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHYG opened at $42.27 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $40.16 and a twelve month high of $45.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.88.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.