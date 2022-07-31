2crazyNFT Reaches Market Cap of $351,055.96 (2CRZ)

2crazyNFT (2CRZ) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. During the last week, 2crazyNFT has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One 2crazyNFT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 2crazyNFT has a total market cap of $351,055.96 and $85,096.00 worth of 2crazyNFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004195 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $144.54 or 0.00606286 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001653 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002251 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00015285 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00038049 BTC.
2crazyNFT Profile
2crazyNFT’s total supply is 497,620,000 coins and its circulating supply is 153,470,569 coins. 2crazyNFT’s official Twitter account is @2crazylive.
2crazyNFT Coin Trading
