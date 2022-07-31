3,480 Shares in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Bought by Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OGN opened at $31.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $39.47.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.34. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 20.42% and a negative return on equity of 103.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.96%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Organon & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

