36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) Short Interest Up 37.9% in July

36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 153,500 shares, an increase of 37.9% from the June 30th total of 111,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of KRKR stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.18. 1,999,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,905. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.95. 36Kr has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.67 and a beta of 0.57.

36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.83 million for the quarter. 36Kr had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 5.01%.

36Kr Holdings Inc provides content and business services in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare.

