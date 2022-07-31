679 Shares in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Purchased by Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in ASML by 44.1% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new position in ASML during the first quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,445,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,969,425,000 after purchasing an additional 170,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $378,000. 25.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ASML shares. Argus started coverage on ASML in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $590.00 price objective for the company. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on ASML from €800.00 ($816.33) to €710.00 ($724.49) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on ASML from €475.00 ($484.69) to €525.00 ($535.71) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on ASML from €767.00 ($782.65) to €630.00 ($642.86) in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $747.91.

ASML opened at $574.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $510.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $588.77. The company has a market capitalization of $235.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.27. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $412.67 and a 52 week high of $895.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.3991 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 38.13%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

