84,780 Shares in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL) Purchased by Integrity Advisory LLC

Integrity Advisory LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 84,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,134,000. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF comprises about 3.1% of Integrity Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anson Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,570,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 182,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,751,000 after purchasing an additional 20,435 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 35,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 11,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF stock opened at $34.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.31. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $31.14 and a 1-year high of $39.27.

