8,908 Shares in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Purchased by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 8,908 shares of the security and automation business’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of ADT in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ADT in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADT in the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ADT by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,908 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust bought a new stake in ADT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 91.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on ADT from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

ADT Stock Performance

ADT stock opened at $7.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.17 and a beta of 2.00. ADT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.81.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The security and automation business reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. ADT had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ADT Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. ADT’s payout ratio is -48.27%.

About ADT

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

