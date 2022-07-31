99,203 Shares in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) Bought by Daniels&Tansey LLP

Daniels&Tansey LLP bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 99,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,000. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Daniels&Tansey LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UCON. Signature Securities Group Corporation boosted its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 38.4% during the first quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 34,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 9,605 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $2,400,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 23.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 339,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,658,000 after purchasing an additional 64,230 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 23.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 385,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,365,000 after purchasing an additional 72,048 shares during the period.

Get First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

UCON stock opened at $24.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.28. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.35 and a one year high of $26.71.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.