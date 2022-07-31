Aave Price Reaches $102.48 on Top Exchanges (AAVE)

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 31st. Aave has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion and approximately $535.59 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aave coin can currently be purchased for approximately $102.48 or 0.00432363 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Aave has traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,726.21 or 1.00099319 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004217 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004708 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003994 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004217 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002157 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.96 or 0.00130603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00033440 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004209 BTC.

Aave Profile

Aave is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,971,683 coins. Aave’s official message board is medium.com/@ethlend1. The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aave’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aave is ethlend.io.

Aave Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aave using one of the exchanges listed above.

