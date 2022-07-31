AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.06, RTT News reports. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. AbbVie updated its FY22 guidance to $13.78-13.98 EPS.

AbbVie Trading Down 4.2 %

NYSE:ABBV traded down $6.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $143.51. 17,754,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,340,999. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. AbbVie has a one year low of $105.56 and a one year high of $175.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.13.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total transaction of $15,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,858,038.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total transaction of $15,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,858,038.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 463,761 shares of company stock valued at $70,609,771 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Group International Inc. CA acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,377,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 141,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,867,000 after purchasing an additional 13,043 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 36,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,942,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 10,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their target price on AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on AbbVie to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.81.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

